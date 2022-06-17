Camp Invention, a nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Spout Springs School of Enrichment June 20-24.
“Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 through hands-on activities, promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship all in a fun and engaging environment,” organizer said.
This year's Explore program hands-on activities including:
•Robotic Aquatics: Children will dive into ocean research as they adopt their own aquatic animals, design and patent aquatic plants, and take their new friend home in a mini tank.
•NIHF's The Attic: Campers will combine science and art to build their own robotic artist, engage in design thinking, make spin art and learn how inventions influence the way people create.
•Spacecation: Children will discover space exploration technology when they create Spacepacks and Astro-Arm devices, mine an asteroid and observe erupting ice volcanoes.
•Marble Arcade: Campers will experiment with physics, engineering and gaming as they design, build and test their own mega marble arcades.
For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.
