Emily Carlson, of Braselton, was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 deans' list.
Carlson was among 2,445 students named to the fall 2022 deans' list.
To be named to the deans' list, a student must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
