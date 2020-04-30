The Greater Hall Chamber recently announced the 16th class of Youth Leadership Hall (YLH).
Cherokee Bluff High School students named to the class were:
- Michelle Avila
- Brandon Biel
- Harrison Carter
- Lacy Ferbrache
- Emily Grimes
- Zara Hammett
- Austin Wallace
Flowery Branch High School students named to the class were:
- Jerzee Allentini
- Andrew Heighton
- Jack Ramsey
- Sal Sengson
- Inesh Shrotria
- Holden Turner
- Julianna Velaj
- Jack Witman
Initiated in 2005, the program now has some 943 student graduates. A program for high school juniors and seniors, YLH seeks to provide "an investment in the community’s future leadership by fostering interest in the community and inspiring students to become the leaders of tomorrow."
The program begins with a kick-off program at the Gainesville Civic Center in August 2020 with educators, principals, superintendents, volunteers and parents. Students will participate in monthly programs on topics on the judicial system, healthcare, leadership development, servant leadership, state government, quality of life and economic development.
