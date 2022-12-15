Sam Chapman

Sam Chapman was recently honored for his 16 years of service to the Hall County School District. 

 Submitted photo

Sam Chapman, who has served the East Hall community and the Hall County School District for a total of 16 years, was honored at the Dec. 12 Hall County Board of Education meeting as he has decided to retire.

A farmer and a long-time supporter of agricultural education, Chapman has spent much of his tenure advocating for workforce readiness programs and facility improvements — most recently the district’s newly developed Agribusiness Center. 

