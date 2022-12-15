Sam Chapman, who has served the East Hall community and the Hall County School District for a total of 16 years, was honored at the Dec. 12 Hall County Board of Education meeting as he has decided to retire.
A farmer and a long-time supporter of agricultural education, Chapman has spent much of his tenure advocating for workforce readiness programs and facility improvements — most recently the district’s newly developed Agribusiness Center.
Superintendent Will Schofield, who has served alongside Chapman for the entirety of his school board tenure recently said, “In many ways, Sam Chapman represents the man I want to become. He continues to be an example of what good, noble and true looks like when it is wearing shoes and serving others.”
Deputy Superintendent Kevin Bales, who has known Chapman since his days as a principal at East Hall Middle School said, "Sam is a man that has overcome challenges in many forms to chart an admirable course for his family, his church, his community and his school district. His impact will be felt for years to come. We are grateful for his service."
Members Chapman's family attended the meeting to celebrate him and his contributions to the district. He was joined by his wife, Martha; his son, Mitch; and daughters-in-law Julie and Karen.
