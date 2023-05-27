Superintendent Will Schofield has announced his recommendation of Adam Clark as the next principal at Martin Elementary School in Flowery Branch, according to a press release from the Hall County School District.
The recommendation will be made at the Monday, June 12, school board meeting.
"I look forward to serving the community at Martin Elementary School,” said Clark. “I am honored to be named the principal and am excited about getting started with our students and staff. Our goal will be to provide an atmosphere where students can reach their maximum potential as a person, as well as academically."
Clark has 15 years of classroom experience at both the high school and elementary school level, teaching at West and East Hall High Schools and Lula Elementary School. He currently serves as assistant principal at Lula, a position he has held since 2019.
“Adam Clark truly has a heart for students,” Schofield said. “His compassion for their well-being is coupled with a laser-like focus on growth and improvement. He will build relationships with students, staff, and community members that are key to student learning.”
Clark has a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies Education, a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education, an Ed.S. in Teacher Leadership, and a Tier 1 Leadership certificate. He and his wife, Jessica, are Hall County residents and they have four children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.