Clemson University awarded more than 4,007 degrees in May 2020. Local graduates were:
- Hannah J. Leysath of Hoschton, bachelor of science degree in management.
- Joelma Teixeira Soares-Sambdman of Hoschton, master of arts degree in writing, rhetoric and master of educationia.
- David H. Walker of Hoschton, master of public administration degree in public administration.
- Gwendolyn Paige Watson of Jefferson, master of science degree in applied psychology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.