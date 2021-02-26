Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) recently invited high school students throughout the 10th District to participate in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
Students in ninth-12th grades may submit two-dimensional entries, such as paintings, drawings, photos, computer-generated art, collages, and prints, to his office for consideration. The first-place entry will represent Georgia’s 10th District for one year in the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
“Each year, it’s my pleasure to join my colleagues across the country in hosting the Congressional Art Competition to highlight our talented students,” said Congressman Hice. “In addition to having the winning entry displayed in the halls of Congress, I am thrilled that this year there will be an in-person reception in Washington, D.C. for the nation’s top artists. The first-place winner will receive two round-trip plane tickets and the honor of a lifetime. I hope that high school students will take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity.”
To access the student release form and competition guidelines, visit Congressman Hice’s website. All entries must be original in concept and design and submitted to one of the Congressman’s three district offices by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13. For questions regarding contest details, contact Mark Elliott at 706-840-3927 or Mark.Elliott@mail.house.gov.
