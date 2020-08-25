Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) will offer live-streaming video of the 2020 Service Academy Day on his Facebook page. Those unable to attend the event may view the one-hour program in real time on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., or review it at a time of their choosing.
“In addition to the health and safety precautions we’re taking, we are also offering a virtual stream of our Service Academy Day,” said Congressman Hice. “I want everyone to be able to participate – even those who thought they could not attend. That’s why I’m offering front row seats by way of virtual video to students who must remain at home but still want to learn more about our nation’s premiere institutions which train and equip the next generation of military officers.”
The event, designed to familiarize students with the application and nomination process for the nation’s five military service academies, will take place on the campus of Georgia Military College. It will take place in the Goldstein Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium, 325 S. Elbert St., Milledgeville.
Doors will open at 9:45 a.m. for an informational program beginning at 10 a.m. All attendees – including parents or guardians, teachers, students, and siblings – must pre-register by emailing GA10Noms@mail.house.gov by Tuesday, Aug. 25. For more information, visit Congressman Hice’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.