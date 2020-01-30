Pre-K applications for the 2020-21 school year will be accepted beginning Monday, Feb. 3, at all Jackson County elementary schools. Children must be 4 years old by September 1, 2020, and must live in the school’s attendance zone to apply for Pre-K.
The deadline to submit an application is 2 p.m. Friday, February 28.
There are a limited number of spaces in the Pre-K program, and completion of the application process does not guarantee enrollment, school officials said. If the number of applications exceeds the spots available, a drawing will be held Friday, March 13. All applicants will be notified of their status by mail after the drawing takes place.
Application forms are available at each school and must be picked up in person; they are not available electronically. Only completed applications that have been returned by the deadline will be considered.
Parents/guardians who have a question about the school for which their residence is zoned can call the school system’s Central Office at 706-367-5151 for verification.
Applicants need proof of residency in the parent/guardian’s name to complete the process. Copies of any of the following are acceptable: the home settlement statement or mortgage statement; a current lease agreement signed by the landlord (handwritten notes are not accepted); a current utility bill/service connection with parent/guardian’s name and service address; or a current homeowner’s insurance statement with parent/guardian’s name and address.
If the child is part of a multi-residence household or a shared household and the parent/guardian is not the homeowner or head of household, a Student Residency Questionnaire and a Certificate of Multi-Family Residence form must be completed, notarized, and on file. The school can provide the forms and a notary if needed.
Other required documents for each applicant include:
•Child’s birth certificate, hospital-issued birth record, or religious birth record (proof of guardianship/custody agreement is required when both birth parents are listed on the birth certificate but do not live in the same household).
•Child’s Social Security card or signed waiver (the SSN waiver must be available at the time of registration).
•Parent/guardian proof of identification (examples are a photo ID, passport, work badge, etc.).
•Georgia Department of Public Health Form 3300 – Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition Screening (available through/conducted by the local health department or a Georgia physician; required for children entering Georgia schools for the first time).
•Georgia Immunization Form 3231 (available only through the Health Department or a Georgia physician).
More information is available online at JacksonSchoolsGA.org, under the LATEST NEWS tab; from the office of Linda Bell, JCSS director of state and federal programs; or by calling any of the school system’s elementary schools and asking for the registrar.
