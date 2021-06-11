Nine UNG students received a Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, which provides up to $5,000 to help underrepresented students study abroad. The grant also provides up to $8,000 for critical language study.
Christian Cruce, a senior from Braselton pursuing a degree in strategic and security studies and a member of the Chinese Language Flagship, was among the scholarship recipients. Cruce plans to study in Taiwan.
