Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) invites interested parents and community members to apply to serve on the district’s Instructional Resources Review Committee (IRRC), a group charged with evaluating print and digital instructional resources. Recommended resources will be considered for pilot in Gwinnett schools. This year’s IRRC will convene on March 9 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center (ISC) located at 437 Old Peachtree Road NW, in Suwanee.
Members of the committee may choose to participate in a morning session, an afternoon session, or both. Instructional resources will be reviewed for select courses in the areas of Language Arts (grades 3-5 and high school), Social Studies (grades K-2, 6-8, and some high school), Career and Technical Education (grades 6-12), and Foreign Language (grades 6-12). Find the downloadable application on the home page of the GCPS website by going to “I want to apply for…” on the main webpage and selecting “Instructional Resources Review Committee.”
The deadline to return completed applications is January 24, 2020. Send completed applications to: 678-301-6829 by fax, or mail or deliver to:
Gwinnett County Public Schools
Attn: Instructional Resources and Support
437 Old Peachtree Road NW, Suwanee, Ga., 30024-2978
