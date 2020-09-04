Valdosta State University recently announced Emily Donat, of Hoschton, earned a spot on the summer 2020 dean's list.
Dean's list honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. Donat is one of more than 300 students recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.
To qualify for dean's list at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
