For the second year in a row, Duncan Creek Elementary School earned the top spot in the Kids Heart Challenge.
This fundraising competition, sponsored by the American Heart Association, asks students to pledge to exercise 60 minutes a day, drink water instead of sugary drinks and eat a fruit or vegetable at every meal. A total of 61 Gwinnett County public schools took part in the challenge. Duncan Creek ES raised $13,468.
Ft. Daniel Elementary School, which is also part of the Mill Creek High School cluster, took sixth place, raising $7,625.
