Annually, the American Heart Association recognizes the top 10 schools in Gwinnett County for performance in the Kids Heart Challenge event based on participation and donations.
Duncan Creek Elementary School took top honors in Gwinnett as the winner of the 2019 American Heart Association’s (AHA) Kids Heart Challenge. The school, which raised nearly $16,000, beat out 55 other Gwinnett public schools that entered the contest.
A total of $215,667 was raised by the 56 schools that entered the contest.
Tasha Guadalupe, Gwinnett County Public Schools Director of Health and Physical Education, and representatives from the AHA made surprise visits to the 10 schools that raised the most money. Those schools were awarded a plaque recognizing their efforts in the Kids Heart Challenge.
"The Kids Heart Challenge focuses on whole body wellness, helping students improve their own health and better their character while raising life-saving donations for the AHA to help kids facing heart-health issues," according to a news release. "Students also are encouraged to use the Kids Heart Challenge App to be kind, be active, or be prepared for the duration of the event. This is done to encourage children to create heart healthy habits that will stick with them, and create healthy conversations at home with their parents/guardians."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.