The last Family Math Night of the calendar year is set for Thursday, Oct. 24.
Sponsored by the Jackson County School System and held at the 441 Gordon Street Center in Jefferson, the dinner-and-learning-through-games series is in its second year.
Free dinner is offered for the kindergarten through eighth-grade students and the adults who accompany them, as is free childcare for younger children.
Chick-fil-A is the featured food and, in order to ensure adequate quantities, reservations are requested no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Online registration is available at https://bit.ly/JCSS_MathNight. For more information, call Katie Warwick, JCSS math curriculum specialist, at 706-367-5151, ext. 17138, or send an email to kwarwick@jcss.us. Include the adults’ name, the child(ren)’s school(s) and grade level(s) and indicate whether childcare will be needed for Pre-K or younger children.
The session will begin at 5 p.m. and conclude by 7 p.m.
The event, which brings together parents, children and teachers for game-based learning that can continue at home, is the third to be held this school year; three more are planned Jan. 23, Feb. 20 and March 26.
Prizes will be awarded at the end of each evening, and all families will leave with tools — in the form of games and hands-on “manipulatives” — to continue the learning between sessions.
Age groups are kindergarten-to-second-grade and third-through-eighth-grade, and separate breakout sessions will focus on middle school standards.
Participants need not attend all sessions but are welcome to attend as many as they can.
