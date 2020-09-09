Gwinnett County Public Schools will be able to offer meals at no charge to students beginning Sept. 8.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently granted additional waiver extensions that allow school districts to offer meals at no charge through December 31 through the Seamless Summer Option (SSO). This extension, paired with guidance received from the Georgia Department of Education, will allow Gwinnett County Public Schools to offer meals at no charge at all school sites to all students, effective September 8.
These meals are provided at no cost to the individual through the federal School Nutrition Program.
Details include:
- Students Attending School In-Person — Those attending school in-person will receive meals free-of-charge during their school’s scheduled meal times.
- Curbside Pick-up for Digital Learners — Digital learners may pick up meals through the curbside pick-up programs at each school, Monday through Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each day’s pick-up includes both breakfast and lunch with Thursday’s pick-up including meals for Friday. Families should check with their local school for specific curbside pick-up times and the location of the pick-up program. Individuals will not be allowed to enter the school to pick up or eat meals. All Mill Creek High School cluster schools will offer curbside pick-up (Duncan Creek Elementary, Ft. Daniel Elementary, Harmony Elementary, Ivy Creek Elementary, Jones Middle, MCHS, Osborne Middle and Puckett's Mill Elementary).
- Curbside Pick-up for Others 18 Years of Age or Younger — As part of the Seamless Summer Option, curbside pick-up meals also will be available at no charge to anyone 18 years of age or younger, even to children who are not a GCPS student. Those who wish to participate are asked to check with your local school for curbside pick-up times and the location of the pick-up program. Individuals will not be allowed to enter the school to pick up or eat meals.
Gwinnett County Public Schools encourages families who are eligible for the Free and Reduced Meal Program to complete the annual application to ensure meal benefits continue when this waiver expires. The application is available on the GCPS website or at https://www.nlappscloud.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.