Samuel Malone, a student at Flowery Branch in South Hall, was recently named the Hall County School District's STAR Student, while Flowery Branch’s Kelley Brumbelow was honored as the county’s STAR teacher.
Meanwhile, Gainesville High School’s Hassan Khan won Gainesville City Schools' STAR student honors. Chandra Karnatti, of Gainesville High School, was named Gainesville's STAR Teacher.
The Kiwanis Club of Gainesville presented the awards at a Feb. 14 luncheon. The club also recognized the STAR Students and STAR Teachers of each high school in the county during the event.
STAR Students/Teachers at each school are:
•Cherokee Bluff High School: Joseph Caron/Jeremy Purdy
•Chestatee High School: Bralin Garcia/Graciela Martin
•East Hall High School: Walker Barrett/Donna Shirley
•Flowery Branch High School: Samuel Malone/Kelley Brumbelow
•Johnson High School: Emily Nguyen/Melanie Beard
•Lanier Christian Academy: Grayson Harris/Harry Champy
•North Hall High School: Anderson Kennedy/Cynthia Greer
•West Hall High School: Stephanie Trinh/Kelly McKinney
•Gainesville High School: Hassan Khan/Chandra Karnati
•Lakeview Academy: Luke Harris/Craig Waddell
•Riverside Military Academy: Bekhruz Turabov/Dennis Bagwell
