School stock

Samuel Malone, a student at Flowery Branch in South Hall, was recently named the Hall County School District's STAR Student, while Flowery Branch’s Kelley Brumbelow was honored as the county’s STAR teacher.

Meanwhile, Gainesville High School’s Hassan Khan won Gainesville City Schools' STAR student honors. Chandra Karnatti, of Gainesville High School, was named Gainesville's STAR Teacher.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.