Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins and his wife Kristen recently donated to the Gwinnett County Public Schools mentoring program.
The Atkins' give back to others through their annual "Atkins Week of Giving." As of result of the giveback, Atkins was named a Community MVP by the NFL Players Association. Through this honor, the couple made a $5,000 donation to the GCPS community-based mentoring program.
A crowdfunding campaign has also been setup to benefit the mentoring program. Any supporter who makes a donation will receive an autographed Geno Atkins photo. Make a donation at pledgeit.org/geno-atkins.
Atkins and his wife have been giving back to the Cincinnati, Athens, Atlanta and South Florida communities through the campaign for the past three years. This year, their week of giving extended beyond one week to "surprise as many deserving individuals as possible following a particularly challenging year for all."
Atkins is also the Bengals' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the 2020 NFL season, the highest off-field distinction an NFL player can achieve for their community and charitable work.
"As an NFL player, I understand he importance of using my platform to positively impact the lives of others," Atkins said. "It has been an honor to be able to give back to others and some of the most meaningful moments of my career have been moments spent in the community."
The GCPS Community-Based Mentoring Program pairs adults with young people who can benefit from additional support and guidance to ensure they're on track for success in school and life.
Mentors attend orientation and training sessions, complete a background check and commit to working with their mentee throughout the school year. Mentors make weekly contact and participate in one-on-one sessions, group activities and special events, such as the annual CBMP Career Summit. Prospective mentors can learn more about how to become a mentor and find an application online. You can also support the program through donations.
"We are thrilled to receive this $5,000 donation from Geno and Kristen Atkins," said GCPS Director of Academic Support, James Rayford. "This will allow us to continue our mentoring efforts, encourage and expose our boys and young men to leadership, college and career readiness, STEM, entrepreneurship and financial literacy. We believe our program is changing the trajectory in their lives. When a parent tells a mentor that he was the greatest influence in their son's life while in school, that inspires and motivates us to want to do more."
Learn more about the mentoring program for African-American boys at gwinnett.k12.ga.us/mentoring, call 770-682-8086 or email james.rayford@gcpsk12.org.
