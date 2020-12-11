Free flu vaccinations are available for Hall County School District students, staff and families.
Those wishing to receive a vaccination may do so at Lakewood Baptist Church inside the lodge on Dec. 15 from 1-6 p.m. The church is located at 2235 Thompson Mill Rd., Gainesville.
The event is being held in partnership with Northeast Georgia Health System, the Hall County Health Department, HCSD and Lakewood Baptist Church. Social distancing measures will be in place and attendees are asked to wear a mask.
For more information, contact Alison Brewer, Hall schools cluster nurse at alison.brewer@hallco.org or call 678-897-3547.
