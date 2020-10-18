Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is able to offer free breakfast and lunch on school days to all Gwinnett children, ages 18 and younger, through the end of the school year. That includes children who are not school-aged and children who are not GCPS students.
The announcement came after the USDA waiver extensions issued on Oct. 9.
These meals are provided at no cost to the individual through the federal School Nutrition Program.
• Students Attending School In-Person — Those attending school in-person receive meals free-of-charge during their school’s scheduled meal times.
• Curbside Pick-up for Digital Learners — Digital learners may pick up meals through the curbside pick-up programs at each school, Monday through Friday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Families should check with their local school for specific curbside pick-up times and the location of the pick-up program. Individuals will not be allowed to enter the school to pick up or eat meals. All Mill Creek High School cluster schools are offering curbside pick-up.
• Curbside Pick-up for Others 18 Years of Age or Younger — In addition, as part of the Seamless Summer Option, curbside pick-up meals will be available at no charge to anyone 18 years of age or younger, even to children who are not a GCPS student. Check with your local school for curbside pick-up times and the location of the pick-up program. Individuals will not be allowed to enter the school to pick up or eat meals.
Gwinnett County Public Schools encourages families who are eligible for the free and reduced-price meal program to complete the annual application to ensure meal benefits continue when this waiver expires. Those eligible for free- and reduced-priced meals may be able to access other types of public assistance or services that may be available during this pandemic. The application is available on the GCPS website or at https://www.nlappscloud.com/.
