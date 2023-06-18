Tanya Fuentes, of Hoschton, was named to the Mississippi State University spring 2023 president's list.
Fuentes was among more than 4,000 students named to the spring 2023 president's list. Students on the president's list achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
