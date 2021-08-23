North Metro Academy of Performing Arts has been named a recipient of the Georgia Department of Education’s new Creative School Arts Integration School of Excellence Award. The honor recognizes schools where all students have access to arts integration in every subject; there is both rigor and relevance in the arts integration programming; arts integration professional development is ongoing; the program is well-organized; and the school involves the community in the arts. North Metro Academy of Performing Arts is one of only three schools in the state to receive the award.
Arts integration allows students to synthesize content and create new meanings, ideas, and solutions. The purpose of the Creative Schools Arts Integration School of Excellence Award is to promote arts integration as a way to increase engagement and learning, in and out of the arts classroom.
North Metro Academy integrates the performing arts across content areas. The arts integration program is community-driven and features visual arts, music, dance, theater, and physical education.
