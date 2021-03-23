Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced an increase to all school bus driver rates of pay, for existing drivers as well as incoming new hires.
In a letter to drivers on Friday, March 19, announcing the pay increase, CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks spoke of drivers’ professionalism and commitment to students during the pandemic.
“The Gwinnett County Board of Education and I know that this has not been an easy time and that our bus drivers have served on the front lines — interacting, caring, and transporting students safely each and every school day… We have the best bus drivers in the business… that is not something we take for granted and we are pleased to be able to recognize you with this pay raise in April," he said.
The school district has approved a $1.90 increase to the hourly rate of pay for all school bus driver positions, starting in April. The new hourly rate will range from $17.63 to $24.98. In addition to this pay raise, GCPS bus drivers also will be eligible to receive any cost of living increase and/or longevity step increase that may be approved for the 2021-22 school year.
"GCPS drivers enjoy excellent benefits, a great work schedule, and weeknights and weekends off," district leaders said. "New drivers receive fully paid Commercial Driver’s License training from professional staff and an award-winning program."
Walt Martin, GCPS chief operations officer, said he is proud of the transportation team that he calls the best in the country.
“The school bus drivers of Gwinnett County Public Schools are mission-critical employees, ensuring the safe and professional transportation of our district’s most valuable resource – our students,” Martin said. “Our bus drivers love what they do, and even through challenges, they continue to demonstrate their commitment to their profession. Their value to the district is immeasurable and I am hopeful that the new pay scale will encourage more quality candidates to come join our winning team.”
Applicants are encouraged to visit www.GCPSJobs.Org/Drivers to apply, and to find out more about job fairs in their area. Applicants must be 21 or older and have a safe driving record and a high school diploma or GED.
