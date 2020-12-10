Gwinnett County Public Schools will host a wide range of student activities during Computer Science Education Week, set Dec. 7-11. The week also marks the official kick-off for the GCPS multi-year initiative to ensure that every student at every school has equal access to an "inclusive, welcoming and high-quality CS experience throughout their educational career."
GCPS has long taught computer science classes but is launching its Computer Science 4 All (CS4ALL) initiative to expand access.
CS4ALL in Gwinnett will allow students from kindergarten through high school to learn computer science concepts, equipping them with the computational thinking skills they need to be creators, not just consumers, in the digital economy, and to be active citizens in the technology-driven world. Computer science is now recognized as a new “basic skill” necessary for economic opportunity and social mobility. CS4ALL will ensure that every GCPS student has access to these skills, school leaders said.
“In our rapidly shifting global economy, learning computer science is critical for today’s students,” says Tim Hemans, executive director for Academies, Career, and Technical Education. “We believe that it is a tool that every graduate can take into the work world to expand options, no matter the career path.”
As part of the CS4ALL initiative, all Gwinnett County public schools will work toward providing computer science education opportunities to all students by the 2024-25 school year. Computer science instruction will be offered in a variety of settings — as a semester course, a multi-year sequence, or incorporated into other content-area courses:
• CS Exposure in Elementary School: Students in grades K-5 will gain exposure to computer science through STEM or CS specials, engaging with ideas related to data analysis, algorithms and computing, robotics applications, and the design process. At the elementary level, computer science instruction will be integrated into core subjects as well as classes like art, music and technology.
• CS Exploration in Middle School: Students in grades 6-8 will build on their elementary school experiences to build a foundation by exploring computer science concepts in one (or more) of three computer science classes that will be offered — computer programming, secure information systems or interactive design.
• CS Experience in High School: Students in grades 9-12 will apply their CS skills to real-world scenarios through CS courses such as introduction to digital technology and Advanced Placement CS principles. Students who want to extend their learning further can take a specialized information technology (IT) pathway, including higher-level courses in computer science, cybersecurity, game design, web development and artificial intelligence.
