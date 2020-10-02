For the second year in a row, Nury Crawford, the director of Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Community-Based Mentoring Program for Hispanic students, has been named one of the 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia by the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GHCC).
Crawford, who was selected from a pool of more than 400 applicants, says the honor was unexpected.
“I am really shocked to be honest.” Crawford said. “I know a lot of people are out there working non-stop to support the community and I’m humbled to be in the midst of such amazing, incredible leaders. I stay in my lane and focus on what I know because I am committed to helping our young people.”
In selecting honorees, the GHCC analyzed the character, impact and connectivity these leaders provide in their communities. The GHCC says Crawford, and her peers on the list, are trailblazers who have positively impacted the state of Georgia and exemplify the art of leading people, places, and moments in history.
“Besides being Latino, what we all have in common is our desire to pay it forward," Crawford added. "I know personally that my parents sacrificed everything they had whether big or small, to give me the opportunity to fulfill my own potential. I want to pay that forward and help guide, lead, and inspire the youth that comes after me."
Crawford launched the Hispanic focus of Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Community-Based Mentoring Program in January of 2019. Through her work, she recruits, trains, supports and retains mentors who work with identified Hispanic students in the school district. She also works with the students and their parents, providing support and resources to help students develop personally, socially and academically.
