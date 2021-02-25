Gwinnett County Public Schools is encouraging staff, students, families and community members to join the 21-day Racial Equity Challenge sponsored by United Way of Greater Atlanta.
"The 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge is a free, self-paced opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of how inequity and racism affect the lives and the Greater Atlanta community, as well as the barriers they place on improving child well-being," school leaders said. "This self-guided learning experience gives participants the opportunity to gain national and local insights, tools for courageous conversations, resources for healing, guidance to become an ally or level up one’s allyship and connections to a network of leaders working to create and equitable Greater Atlanta for all."
To participate, send your name and email address to racialequitychallenge@unitedwayatlanta.org. You will receive a sign-up link by email.
