The Gwinnett County Board of Education recently approved a one-time salary adjustment of $700 to all active, benefit-eligible employees (as of November 19), who were not included in the award approved at the district's November meeting. This salary adjustment will be paid in a lump sum and included in these employees’ January 2021 monthly paycheck.
In November, the board approved a $700 payment to all active, benefit-eligible employees paid on the Teacher Salary Schedule. Recipients of the payment approved in November included teachers, counselors, speech language pathologists, local school technology coordinators and media specialists. Those employees will receive the $700 payment in their December paycheck.
In making their decision in November, board members indicated their thanks to Gwinnett’s teachers and a desire to extend the one-time salary adjustment to others. However, the delay in extending the salary adjustment to other categories of employees was the result of the need to manage cash flow for the district, Gwinnett County Public Schools leaders said. Gwinnett County property tax bills were sent out approximately 45 days later than in prior years due to the pandemic and because of a modification to the tax bills to include a new levy imposed by Gwinnett County. As a result, this year’s property tax receipts were not due until December 1.
“By announcing the one-time payment adjustment in two phases, the district was able to ensure it would be able to afford it without dipping into its end-of-the-year fund balance,” explains CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks. “We know when we made the announcement for teachers last month that many of our other employees had questions. This has been a challenging year for all of our employees, and the Board and I are pleased that we are able to extend the one-time payment adjustment to include other categories of employees beyond those paid on the teacher salary schedule.”
The extension of this one-time payment to other employees will affect approximately 9,000 employees, including support personnel and school administrators, and will cost the district approximately $8 million. This action does not encumber funds in future budgets, and, due to the district’s conservative approach to budgeting, will not decrease the year-end budgeted ending fund balance.
