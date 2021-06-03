Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) honored the district’s outstanding custodians at its 33rd Annual Head Custodian Award Ceremony. This event is held to thank all GCPS head custodians, and their respective custodial teams, for the service they provide during the school year.
This year’s recognition was especially important due to the pandemic and the significant role GCPS custodians played in ensuring district facilities were clean, safe, and sanitary throughout the school year, district leaders said.
Head Custodian of the Year and Exemplary Custodial Care awards are criteria-based awards, with all head custodians and their respective schools eligible to earn the award each year. These awards are, as a rule, presented in tandem, based on the belief and understanding that no head custodian can earn the award single-handedly.
"It requires a team of dedicated, diligent and capable custodians to keep schools clean, safe, and sanitary throughout the school year. Likewise, a school’s custodial care program cannot be exemplary without effective leadership from the head custodian. Both elements are required for consistent performance," district leaders said.
In all, 131 head custodians and their respective teams earned awards this year.
The following Mill Creek High School cluster schools were awarded for exemplary custodial care. The head custodian of the year for that school is also listed.
•Duncan Creek Elementary, Mark Humphrey
•Fort Daniel Elementary, Samira Tahirovic
•Harmony Elementary, Brandon Wilson
•Ivy Creek Elementary, Ramon Munoz
•Puckett’s Mill Elementary, Gloria Green
•Jones Middle, Zejna Mujkic
•Osborne Middle, Buddy Hamilton
•Mill Creek High School, Sherry D. McKinzie
J. Alvin Wilbanks, GCPS CEO/Superintendent, says the district’s custodians are unsung heroes.
“This year our custodians served as our school’s first line of defense against COVID-19,” Wilbanks said. “They trained extensively, working to follow mitigation protocols from health and safety partners in order to provide a clean and safe environment for students and staff. We thank them for all the hard work they do for our schools, our students and our staff.”
The seven weighted criteria evaluated for these awards are as follow. A school must earn a 93% cumulative score in order to be eligible for an award.
•School Condition – Inspection #1 (40%)
•School Condition – Inspection #2 (40%)
•Custodial Staff Development (5%)
•Custodial Work Schedules (5%)
•Policy and Procedure Compliance (4%)
•Custodial Equipment Management (3%)
•Custodial Supply Management (3%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.