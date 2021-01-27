Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is hosting the Super Book Return Challenge during Super Bowl Week on Feb. 1-5.
GCPS is challenging students to look everywhere for library books that they checked out last year and return them to any school or Gwinnett County public library branch.
Mary Barbee, GCPS director of Media Services, says every book found and returned today, could be someone else’s favorite tomorrow.
“Our goal is to bring these books back to the media centers and make them available for other students to enjoy,” says Barbee. “Everyone's a winner during the SUPER Book Return Challenge!”
All participating schools are entered into a drawing for a visit from the GCPS Book Mobile, which will provide free books for students.
Families may return library books to any GCPS media center, school front office or in the curbside drop-off bins (where available) that have been placed at many schools. Barcodes will ensure that the books return to their home media center. Digital learners can send their books with a friend or neighbor who attends school in-person. In addition, school library books can be dropped off at any of the 15 branches of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
“Reading is so important, and we love for students to take home library books for their pleasure reading. Every library book that is returned during the Challenge will be available for another student to check out and enjoy at home,” Barbee said.
