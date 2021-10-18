On Monday, October 18, Gwinnett County Public Schools will begin the next round of live virtual AKS at Home sessions, to support learning for elementary school students. Through live, grade-specific Zoom sessions, recorded sessions, and helpful tip sheets, the sessions provide families of students in grades K-5 ways to support learning at home. These sessions reinforce key skills that students should master for success in the content areas of language arts and mathematics in each grade level, no matter if they are learning in-person or digitally.
This series of AKS at Home sessions will take place October 18-27 to support learning during the 2nd nine weeks of the year.
Kindergarten
- Language Arts
Tuesday, Oct. 26, 9-10:15 a.m. (Register)
- Mathematics
Tuesday, Oct. 19, 9-10:15 a.m. (Register)
Grade 1
- Language Arts
Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1-2:15 p.m. (Register)
- Mathematics
Tuesday, Oct. 19, 1-2:15 p.m. (Register)
Grade 2
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1-2:15 p.m. (Register)
- Mathematics
Monday, Oct. 18, 9-10:15 a.m. (Register)
Grade 3
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9-10:15 a.m. (Register)
- Mathematics
Monday, Oct. 18, 1-2:15 p.m. (Register)
Grade 4
- Language Arts
Monday, Oct. 25, 1-2:15 p.m. (Register)
- Mathematics
Wednesday, Oct. 20, 9-10:15 a.m. (Register)
Grade 5
Monday, Oct. 25, 9-10:15 a.m. (Register)
- Mathematics
Wednesday, Oct. 20, 1-2:15 p.m. (Register)
Sessions are hosted by parent instructional coordinators, parent outreach liaisons who staff Parent Centers in the district’s Title I schools, and teachers. Interpretation services are provided in Spanish, Korean, and Vietnamese. The sessions are open to all GCPS families. Register for the grade-specific Zoom sessions on the AKS at Home webpage (https://www.gcpsk12.org/domain/13286). Find tip sheets and recordings by selecting the appropriate grade level. Recordings will be available at the end of each unit series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.