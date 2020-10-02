Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) invites Gwinnett parents and residents to join staff members in a review of proposed curriculum resources for select grades and courses in language arts, social studies, career and technical education and foreign language. The public review began Thursday, Oct. 1, and runs until Saturday, Oct. 31.
GCPS holds an extensive review before adopting resources for classroom use. Resources submitted by publishers were reviewed prior to the pilot by parents, community members, teachers and administrators for alignment with the school system’s Academic Knowledge and Skills (AKS) curriculum. While the resources are being piloted, a public review takes place allowing all GCPS staff and members of the Gwinnett community to review student instructional resources and provide input on the proposed resources.
This year’s review will be held virtually. To begin the review, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PREntrySurvey2020.
Based on all input gathered from this multi-step review, a recommendation will be made to the Gwinnett County Board of Education for adoption of resources in early 2021.
