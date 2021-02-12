Gwinnett County Public Schools’ instructional resources review process engages community members in the work of the district and in the selection of materials used in Gwinnett classrooms. There are two upcoming opportunities for involvement.
Instructional Resources Review Committee (IRRC) accepting applications for membership through February 26:
Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) invites parents and community members to apply for the district’s Instructional Resources Review Committee (IRRC), a group charged with evaluating print and digital instructional resources. Recommended resources will be considered for pilot in schools. This year’s IRRC, which will include a group of teacher representatives, will convene virtually on March 31. Instructional resources will be reviewed for select courses in the areas of Career and Technical Education (grades 6-12), Dual Language Immersion/ World Languages in Spanish and French (grades 6-7), and Social Studies (grades 9-12). Interested parents and community members may complete and submit an application (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7QG5MZT). The deadline to submit a completed application is February 26.
Instructional Materials Review scheduled for February 12-March 12:
Beginning Friday, February 12, Gwinnett parents, residents, students, and GCPS staff may participate in a review of potential curriculum resources for three high school courses—Portuguese I, Forest Science, and Natural Resources Management. Additional resources for select courses will be added March 1. This virtual public review will run through Friday, March 12.
GCPS holds an extensive review before adopting resources for classroom use. Resources submitted by publishers are reviewed for alignment with the school system’s Academic Knowledge and Skills (AKS) curriculum. In addition to piloting select resources, a public review takes place allowing all GCPS staff, students and members of the Gwinnett community to review instructional resources and provide input on the proposed materials.
This year’s review will be held virtually. To begin the review, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9C2WH9T. Based on all input gathered from this multi-step review and a pilot of the resources with students, a recommendation will be made to the Gwinnett County Board of Education for adoption of resources.
For more information about the instructional review process, contact the Office of Instructional Resources and Support at 678-301-6828.
