Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is offering thousands of dollars in financial incentives to new hires. The following is a list of the openings and financial incentives tied to them:
•Special education teacher (severe), $6,000
•Special education teacher (mild, interrelated resource), $5,000
•Speech language pathologist, $6,000
•Math and science teacher, $4,000
•Computer science/engineering teacher, $4,000
•Bilingual teacher, $4,000
•General Title I teacher, $4,000
•General teacher, $3,000
To earn the full incentive for the designated position, you must:
•be a new teacher hired to GCPS for the 2022-23 school year;
•be hired for the 2022-23 school year and not previously hired for a full or partial year;
•complete the 2022-23 school year; and sign a contract for the 2023-24 school year.
*A new teacher for the 2022-23 school year is eligible to receive one incentive. If a teacher qualifies for more than one incentive, the incentive with the highest dollar amount will be awarded
GCPS will host Certified Education Career Fairs on May 12, May 26 and June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.