Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is offering high school students four ways to earn credit this summer. Students and parents can learn more about summer school opportunities by visiting www.gcpsk12.org/SummerSchool.
•Online summer classes during the month of June (June 6-30) will be offered through Gwinnett Online Campus (GOC). Registration for online classes runs through Friday, May 27. Course offerings, frequently asked questions and registration information can be found on the on the GOC website. Students will be invited to an optional virtual orientation on the first day of class. All courses will require a face-to-face final exam at the GOC campus, located at 713 Hi Hope Rd. in Lawrenceville.
•Face-to-face summer classes (June 13-July 7) will be offered at three locations—Archer High School, Berkmar High School and Lanier High School. Online registration is open for face-to-face classes through May 27. Students can register online (www.mypaymentsplus.com) for face-to-face summer classes through May 27. Find course offerings and frequently asked questions on the face-to-face summer school website.
•Many GCPS Community Schools, housed in the district’s high schools, offer summer classes, including health and PE. Check for registration, fees and course dates for each location on the Community Schools page.
•Credit recovery is another option for earning credit for qualifying students who previously took a course and were unsuccessful. To enroll in credit recovery, students must meet GCPS qualifications and have approval from their school counselor. Contact your counselor for important information if you are interested in this option. Credit recovery is available through local schools, face-to-face summer classes and GOC.
•GCPS will pay for up to two summer school classes for high school students needing to retake a class they previously failed. The district is offering this option to students at no cost to address COVID-19 related learning gaps
•A student should take no more than two summer classes: two face-to-face classes, two online classes, or a combination.
•For students taking a course for the first time (not previously taken/failed), the cost per course is $250 for current GCPS students. Non-GCPS students pay $275 per course. All fees are due at the time of online registration.
•Transportation is not provided for face-to-face summer school classes or for the face-to-face sessions required for Online Campus courses.
•Any student planning to participate in the summer school graduation ceremony on July 8 must take all summer classes with Gwinnett County Public Schools. Summer Graduation will be held at Gas South Arena.
•Face-to-face summer classes will follow a five-day week, Monday through Friday, with school holidays (no classes) on June 20 and July 4.
•Rising GCPS 9th graders may take Health and/or Personal Fitness (PE). Both courses are required for graduation. These courses are available at Berkmar HS (face-to-face), Gwinnett Online Campus (online), and many Community Schools (face-to-face). GCPS rising 9th graders pay $250 for each of these courses.
