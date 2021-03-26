Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is hiring school bus drivers.
Upcoming bus driver career fairs include:
• Saturday March 27, 8 a.m.–noon at the GCPS Hurricane Shoals Transportation Facility, located at 720 Hurricane Shoals Rd. NE in Lawrenceville
• Sunday, March 28, noon–6 p.m. at Sugarloaf Mills Mall–Entry 6, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville
• Wednesday, March 31, 3–7 p.m. at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center (ISC)–Building 200, located at 437 Old Peachtree Rd. NW in Suwanee
• Thursday, April 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Better Work Gwinnett Drive-Thru Job Fair, located at the Infinite Energy Center Parking Deck (6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy.) in Duluth
• Friday, April 2, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at Sugarloaf Mills Mall–Entry 6, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville
• Wednesday, April 7, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at Sugarloaf Mills Mall–Entry 6, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville
• Monday, April 12, 4 p.m. — Virtual Career Fair, registration required
• Wednesday, April 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Gwinnett Online Campus, located at 713 Hi Hope Rd. in Lawrenceville
• Thursday, April 15, 3 p.m.–7 p.m. at Archer High School, located at 2255 New Hope Rd. in Lawrenceville
• Saturday April 17, 8 a.m.–noon at the GCPS Hurricane Shoals Transportation Facility, located at 720 Hurricane Shoals Rd. NE in Lawrenceville
Additional transportation career fairs will be held in April and May. To be notified about upcoming GCPS Driver Job Fairs, text @drive4gcps to 81010. To apply for a position click here. The Transportation Department will contact qualified applicants to schedule an interview. For additional information, call 678-225-7670.
To learn more about opportunities with the school district’s transportation team, make plans to attend one of the upcoming events. Transportation staff will be available to answer any questions and assist with the application process. The in-person events will observe safety protocols. Attendees must wear a mask during the job fair. Temperature and wellness checks will be performed prior to admission.
