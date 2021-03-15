Gwinnett County Public Schools plans in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.
Mill Creek High School's graduation will be held Wednesday, May 26, at 8 p.m. at Mill Creek Community Stadium.
Tickets will be distributed based on GCPS' guidelines for outdoor competitions, which allow for 30% capacity for seating. Masks or face coverings are encouraged.
Due to limited seating, graduations will also be live-streamed to allow friends and family to view the ceremony.
