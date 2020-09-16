Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is holding a series of virtual job fairs for prospective substitute teachers, with open computer lab hours for applicant support on designated Fridays.
Upcoming virtual job fairs are scheduled for the following dates:
• September 16, 6 p.m.
• September 21, 2 p.m.
• September 23, 6 p.m.
• September 28, 2 p.m.
• September 30, 6 p.m.
"Working as a GCPS substitute teacher is a great option for those seeking part-time employment with a flexible schedule," according to a news release. "Substitutes work in our schools on daily or longer assignments, providing instruction through an in-person, digital, or hybrid format. They choose the assignments they want to accept and determine their own schedules. Compensation ranges from $98 a day up to $120 per day for on-call subs."
Applicants must complete an online application (Posting #66797), provide a reference, provide college diploma or transcripts (at least 60 semester hours or 90 quarters hours from an accredited institution) and complete GCPS Substitute Teacher Training Program (unless the applicant has a valid or expired teaching certificate or has completed practicum or student teaching in GCPS).
GCPS is also offering an open computer lab for substitute applicants who need assistance. The lab will be staffed by the Substitute Team from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated Fridays — September 18, September 25 and October 2. Visitors should follow the signs to the Galileo Computer Lab from the front desk of Building 200 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center (437 Old Peachtree Rd. NW in Suwanee). Applicants must wear a mask or face covering to enter the building and work in the computer lab.
Learn more at GCPSjobs.org. Email substitutes@gcpsk12.org for assistance.
