Some Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) students proved they are among the best in the world at the 2021 DECA International Career Development Conference. Cory Shin, a Mill Creek High School senior, placed first in the Community Giving Project category. Shin is among a dozen GCPS students from six schools that earned top 20 finishes in a competition involving nearly 13,000 students from around the world.
Another MCHS student, Wook Jung, received the Top 10 Exam award in the accounting applications series.
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.