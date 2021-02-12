Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) students earned 266 awards through the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers’ Scholastic Art & Writing Awards recognition program. These awards recognize student achievement in the visual and literary arts in 28 categories, including architecture, painting, flash fiction, poetry, printmaking, fashion design, expanded projects, and more. An award signifies to parents, teachers, the community, and colleges that a student is an accomplished artist or writer.
Mill Creek High School students honored were:
- Jasmine Abrams — art, painting, honorable mention, “Wisp Lilies”
- Jessica Agalaba — art, photography, gold key, “Self Image”
- Jessica Agalaba — art, photography, honorable mention, “Return”
- Jessica Agalaba — art, photography, honorable mention, “Young man in America”
- Amelia Battle — art, drawing and illustration, honorable mention, “My Differences”
- Amelia Battle — art, digital art, honorable mention, “Inescapable Demise”
- Allison Beltran — art, photography, silver key, “Dreaming”
- Emmi-Sofia Halme — art, digital art, honorable mention, “Inhale”
- Lauren Haynes — art, drawing and illustration, gold key, “Doubters”
- Lauren Haynes — art, drawing and illustration, honorable mention, “The Kids of Covid”
- Lauren Haynes — art, drawing and illustration, honorable mention, “My Black Experience”
- Lauren Haynes — art, drawing and illustration, honorable mention, “Brothers”
- Hannah Hutkowski — art, digital art, gold key, “Inverted Paradise”
- Hannah Hutkowski — art, design, honorable mention, “Flight”
- Hannah Hutkowski — art, painting, honorable mention, “Journey to Freedom”
- Hannah Hutkowski — art, design, silver key, “Octopus Love”
- Taylor Judice — art, drawing and illustration, gold key, “Hope for a See-Through Society”
- Taylor Judice — art, drawing and illustration, honorable mention, “Little Box of Great Ideas”
- Taylor Judice — art, drawing and illustration, honorable mention, “Paper Purposes”
- Sylvia Kim — art, mixed media, honorable mention, “Attack”
- Sylvia Kim — art, drawing and illustration, silver key, “Lion”
- Madeline Mrozek — art, digital art, honorable mention, “Loving Yourself”
- Madeline Mrozek — art, digital art, honorable mention, “Serendipity”
- Madeline Mrozek — art, digital art, honorable mention, “Life Is Strange and Beautiful”
- Madeline Mrozek — art, digital art, silver key, “Confidence Through Courage”
- Sara Nguyen — art, digital art, gold key, “Fish On The Line”
- Sara Nguyen — art, digital art, silver key, “Quackers In My Soup”
- Sara Nguyen — art, digital art, silver key, “The Swan Girl”
- Taeho Park — art, editorial cartoon sponsored by The Herb Block Foundation, honorable mention, “The Truth of Matrix Backbend Trick”
- Taeho Park — art, editorial cartoon sponsored by The Herb Block Foundation, silver key, “Dine With Corona”
- Áine Thompson — art, drawing and illustration, honorable mention, “Army of Plants”
- Karsyn Van Houten — art, digital art, honorable mention, “I Matter Because”
- Alondra Vasquez — art, drawing and illustration, honorable mention, “In the Veins of a Warrior”
- Nancy Vu — art, digital art, gold key, “Bottled emotions”
- Nancy Vu — art, drawing and illustration, silver key, “Fallen Regret”
David DuBose, GCPS director of Fine Arts, says the honors are confirmation that GCPS has an abundance of talented students.
“Gwinnett County students consistently demonstrate that the level of talent and skills they possess and the artwork they produce is among the best, both in the state and nation,” DuBose said.
Gwinnett students won 254 regional art awards and 12 regional writing awards were presented to GCPS students. In total, GCPS students earned 56 gold key awards, 80 silver key awards and 130 honorable mention awards.
DuBose credits Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks and the district’s classroom teachers for creating an environment where student’s artistic talents grow and blossom.
“This year’s Scholastic Art & Writing Awards results speaks to our district’s true dedication to providing a high-quality and well-rounded education for our students," he added. "During this pandemic, Gwinnett County Public Schools insisted on students having the ability to continue to study the arts through any and all instructional models, clearly demonstrating its dedication to the whole child and the importance of keeping students engaged in and through the arts. These awards not only stress that our students are highly involved in their art programs, but that the quality of and dedication to the work is still happening.”
The Alliance for Young Artists and Writers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent and present their remarkable work to the world through the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. The Awards give students opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication and scholarships.
