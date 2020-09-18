Gwinnett County Public Schools will provide meals to digital learners five days a week. Beginning Friday, Sept. 18, meals will be available through the GCPS curbside pick-up program Monday through Friday. (It had been announced previously that meals would be available for pick-up Monday through Thursday.)
Curbside Pick-up for Digital Learners
Digital learners may pick up meals through the curbside pick-up programs at each school, Monday through Friday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each day’s pick-up includes both breakfast and lunch. Families should check with their local school for specific curbside pick-up times and the location of the pick-up program. Individuals will not be allowed to enter the school to pick up or eat meals.
The following schools in the Mill Creek cluster will be offering curbside pick-up:
- Duncan Creek Elementary School
- Fort Daniel Elementary School
- Harmony Elementary School
- Ivy Creek Elementary School
- Jones Middle School
- Mill Creek High School
- Osborne Middle School
- Puckett's Mill Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.