Gwinnett County Public Schools will host the 2021 Transition Fair for students with disabilities, their families and educators. On Saturday, March 20, starting at 8 a.m., participants can “drop in” to the virtual event to view pre-recorded sessions about community services and resources for young people who have disabilities and may need assistance as they transition to adulthood. The link to the event will be live on the day of the fair.
Attendees will have the opportunity to watch virtual presentations from local agency representatives regarding various options available for school-aged students as well as transitional services to post-school activities and employment. Presentations and resources will cover a number of topics, including day programs, community living supports, vocational and career services, transition resources, and recreation and leisure opportunities.
For those who can’t participate that day or who want to reference information after the event, links to the recorded sessions will be available on the website through May 26.
Questions about the event should be sent via email to Transition.Fair@gcpsk12.org.
