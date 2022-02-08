Gwinnett County Public Schools will host a virtual certified teacher career fair Saturday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Administrators will be hiring in multiple subject fields for the 2022-23 school year, including mathematics, science, special education (all categories), elementary education, language arts, foreign language (Spanish and French), dual-language Immersion (Spanish, French and Korean), computer science/technology, engineering, health occupations, speech-language pathology, and others. Those interested in registering for an interview must be certified to teach or be certified by July of 2022.
Those interested in attending the career fair must complete the online application to receive a unique applicant ID number. Register to attend the fair by using the applicant ID number. Registration will close on Feb. 25 or when all interview times have been filled. Please note that a request to participate does not guarantee an interview. Only those candidates who have received interview confirmations will be given access to the virtual career fair platform
For additional information or questions, email gcpsteach@gcpsk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.