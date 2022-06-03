Allison George, of Braselton, received the outstanding M.Ed. (GOML) student award in mathematics education from Georgia State University's College of Education and Human Development as part of its annual honors day celebration.
This award is given to an outstanding student in the Georgia On My Line (GOML) mathematics education master of education program based on "academic achievement, teaching expertise, community service and a commitment to excellence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.