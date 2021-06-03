The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Georgia College.
- Hailey Sternberger of Jefferson.
- Emma Vann of Jefferson.
- Catherine Deer of Braselton.
- Hope Busbee of Jefferson.
- Margo Schriver of Jefferson.
- Estefania Esmerio-Rivera of Hoschton.
- Lauren Ballenger of Braselton.
- Rebecca Meghani of Jefferson.
- Caroline Daves of Hoschton.
- Jared Gonzalez of Hoschton.
- Meagan Sullivan of Jefferson.
- Nicklaus Davis of Hoschton.
- Payton Navas of Jefferson.
- Erin Smith of Jefferson.
- Morgan Uesseler of Jefferson.
- Kendall Clerici of Jefferson.
- Erica Doeding of Jefferson.
Students who make a term average of at least 3.5 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are named to the dean's list.
