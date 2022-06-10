Georgia College recently recognized its students from the College of Arts and Sciences for who made the president's list during the 2022 spring semester, including:
- Kennedy Dickson of Hoschton
- Trey Giannetta of Jefferson
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Georgia College recently recognized its students from the College of Arts and Sciences for who made the president's list during the 2022 spring semester, including:
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.