Georgia Southern University recently announced its spring 2023 president's list. To be eligible for the president's list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Locals recognized included:
- Annalise Dominski of Jefferson
- Cassie Fritsch of Jefferson
- Quynn Giannetta of Jefferson
- Breanna Lumley of Jefferson
- Nicole Norman of Braselton
- Aliyah Norton of Hoschton
- Kelsey Powell of Hoschton
- Ainsley Ray of Braselton
- Larsyn Reid of Braselton
- Allyson Rice of Jefferson
- Cameron Smith of Hoschton
- Sean Stephens of Braselton
