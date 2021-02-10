More than 3,000 students earned degrees from Georgia State University during the fall 2020 semester.
Graduates from the area included:
- Blia Moua of Jefferson, bachelor of business administration degree with a major in managerial sciences
- Alexis Henderson of Hoschton, bachelor of arts degree with a major in political science
- Clayton Schuetz of Braselton, bachelor of business administration degree with a double major in entrepreneurship and marketing
- Kristen Brown of Hoschton, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies degree with a concentration in media entrepreneurship
- Laura Miles of Jefferson, bachelor of business administration degree with a major in managerial sciences
- Morgan Henry of Hoschton, master of business administration degree
- Ronie Lay of Hoschton, bachelor of science degree with a major in economics
- Savannah Martin of Hoschton, bachelor of arts degree with a major in anthropology
- Wha Jong of Hoschton, bachelor of science degree with a major in computer science
