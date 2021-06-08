More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the associate's, bachelor's and graduate levels during the Spring 2021 semester.
Graduates from the area include:
- Alexandria Haines of Hoschton, earning a master of science degree, majoring in biology with a concentration in molecular genetics and biochemistry
- Connor Brown of Jefferson, earning a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in history
- Caitlyn Howell of Hoschton, earning a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in film and media
- Caroline Youngblood of Hoschton, earning a bachelor of fine arts degree, majoring in studio with a concentration in drawing/painting/printmaking
- Gloria Cudd of Braselton, earning a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in psychology
- Gabrielle Pawelko of Hoschton, earning a bachelor of science degree, majoring in psychology
- Holly Hughes of Hoschton, earning a bachelor of business administration degree, majoring in managerial sciences
- Juan Ibarra of Braselton, earning a bachelor of business administration degree, majoring in marketing
- Katie Burkholder of Braselton, earning a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in English with a concentration in rhetoric and composition
- Katherine Mazer of Braselton, earning a master of arts degree, majoring in anthropology, with a graduate certificate in ethnography
- Marcus Brown of Hoschton, earning a master of business administration degree
- Michael Cody of Hoschton, earning an associate of science degree
- Maritza Martinez of Hoschton, earning a bachelor of science degree, majoring in biological science
- Micayla St.Aude of Hoschton, earning a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in film and media
- Quinten Hansen of Jefferson, earning a bachelor of music degree, with studies in music composition
- Sebastian Lopez of Hoschton, earning an associate of science degree, with studies in business administration
