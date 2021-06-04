Georgia State University recently released its spring president's list.
Local students recognized with for honor were:
- Savannah Van Buren of Jefferson.
- Molly Pass of Braselton.
- Madeline Alderman of Hoschton.
- Katie Burkholder of Braselton.
- Aaron Cabe of Braselton.
- Katherine French of Braselton.
- Aljoscha Holeman of Braselton.
- Constance Shelton of Jefferson.
- Caroline Brownlee of Hoschton.
- Catherine Floyd of Hoschton.
To be eligible for the president's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
