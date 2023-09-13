Georgia State University recently announced its summer 2023 president's list. Locals who earned a spot on the list included:

  • Jonathan Barr of Jefferson 
  • Isabella Floyd of Hoschton 
  • Georgica Krastev of Braselton 
  • Courtney Navarro of Hoschton 
  • Eloisa Romero of Jefferson
  • Isaiah Thayer of Hoschton 

