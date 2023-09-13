Georgia State University recently announced its summer 2023 president's list. Locals who earned a spot on the list included:
- Jonathan Barr of Jefferson
- Isabella Floyd of Hoschton
- Georgica Krastev of Braselton
- Courtney Navarro of Hoschton
- Eloisa Romero of Jefferson
- Isaiah Thayer of Hoschton
To be eligible for the president's list the summer semester at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of six semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
